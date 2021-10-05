Dorsey & Whitney, Ex-Atty Appeal Condo Deal Fraud Claims

By Max Jaeger (October 5, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP and a former partner say a New York state court should have spared them from fraud and deceit allegations over claims the attorney helped a client cheat an elderly couple out of Manhattan real estate, according to an appeal brief filed Monday. Dorsey and ex-partner Nathaniel Akerman told the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, First Judicial Department that acting state Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits ignored upper court orders and pleading standards in March when he declined to dismiss plaintiffs Michael and Norma Knopfs' so-called Section 487 claims against Dorsey white collar partner Nathaniel Akerman, transactional lawyer Edward...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS