Perrigo To Pay $31.9M To Settle Tax Suit With Fla. Groups

By David Hansen (October 5, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Two Florida-based pension funds leading a class action accusing drugmaker Perrigo of concealing a €1.6 billion ($1.86 billion) tax bill asked a New York federal court to approve a $31.9 million settlement they reached with the company. The City of Boca Raton General Employees' Pension Plan and the Palm Bay Police and Firefighters' Pension Fund told the court Monday that the proposed settlement followed two and a half years of "intensive litigation." The effort included reviewing more than 81,000 documents from Perrigo to resolve the claims, according to court documents. The settlement is 22% of the maximum provable damages of $142...

