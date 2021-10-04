Ericsson Takes Licensing Beef With Apple To Texas Court

By Hailey Konnath (October 4, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Telecom giant Ericsson on Monday asked a Texas federal court to declare that its licensing practices are fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory, claiming that Apple has accused it of employing unfair practices in the tech giant's attempt to dodge higher royalty payments. Apple Inc. has publicly accused Ericsson's licensing practices of violating the so-called FRAND commitment as the companies negotiate a license under Ericsson's cellular essential patents, according to the suit. For years, Apple has launched its "public attacks" against the essential patent licensing practices of Ericsson and other patent owners, asserting that their practices violate FRAND if they aren't in accord...

