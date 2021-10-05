Kodak Hit With New Investor Suit Over NY AG's Probe

By Katryna Perera (October 5, 2021, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of Eastman Kodak Co. has launched a derivative suit in New York federal court against current and former officers and directors of the company, alleging they engaged in insider trading tied to a COVID-19 medical supply deal between the company and the federal government. The complaint filed Monday by investor Louis Peters is the latest in a string of lawsuits and investigations the company and its executives have had to face related to a now "paused" $765 million contract from the government to support the creation of a pharmaceutical manufacturing wing of the once-dominant photo products company. Peters' claims...

