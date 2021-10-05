Real Estate Rumors: Ocean Land, Momoya, DR Horton

By Andrew McIntyre (October 5, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Ocean Land Investments has picked up a 0.85-acre Fort Lauderdale development site for $7.75 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for 201 N. Federal Highway, where Ocean Land hopes to build a multifamily project, and the seller is an entity affiliated with investor Manuel Denis, according to the report. Momoya is subleasing 4,400 square feet in New York from restaurant Miss Paradis, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The 13-year sublease deal is for space at 47 Prince St., which is owned by William Gottlieb Real Estate, and the company plans to open a sushi eatery there, according...

