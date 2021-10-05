Contractor Lobs Counterclaims In $7.9M Battery Plant Row

By Emma Whitford (October 5, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Alabama contractor TK LLC is pushing back on claims that it owes $7.9 million to a subcontractor for pipe work performed on an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia, saying the work was late and subpar and that TK has suffered reputational damage. TK filed counterclaims in Georgia State-Wide Business Court on Monday, accusing Genesys Systems Integrator, or GSI, of breach of contract and business relationship interference. The dispute dates back to July, when GSI filed suit seeking payment for overruns at the SK Battery America plant that it claimed were outside its control. TK said Monday that it ultimately had to...

