Ozy Media Sued By Investor Over Exec Impersonation Scandal

By Sarah Jarvis (October 5, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- An investor in Ozy Media has hit the beleaguered digital media company with a securities suit in California federal court alleging it knowingly failed to disclose among other things that one of its founders impersonated a YouTube executive and misrepresented Ozy's programming viewership. Beverly Hills-based LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC's Monday suit comes in the wake of reports from The New York Times that co-founder and former Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive on a call to try to get an investment from Goldman Sachs. The company announced Friday that it was shutting down, but Chief Executive Carlos Watson...

