King & Spalding Nabs Dechert International Arbitration Atty

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 5, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Érica Franzetti has joined King & Spalding LLP as a trial and global disputes partner from Dechert LLP. She's an international arbitration attorney who focuses on international commercial and investor-state arbitrations and looks forward to developing her practice in Brazil. "During the past several years, I've been learning about the firm's collaborative environment, which I think is one of the keys for the group's success," Franzetti, whose first day in the D.C. office was Monday, told Law360 in a phone interview Tuesday evening. She had previously met King & Spalding attorneys when they served as opposing counsel in an arbitration, and...

