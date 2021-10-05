Holland & Knight, Foley Craft $471M Deal For Homebuilder

By Benjamin Horney (October 5, 2021, 11:19 AM EDT) -- Holland & Knight-led Dream Finders Homes will pay about $471 million for Texas-based McGuyer Homebuilders, represented by Foley & Lardner, in a deal that adds to the buyer's portfolio a business that provides homebuilding, mortgage banking and title insurance services, the companies said Tuesday. Under the terms of the transaction, Jacksonville, Florida-based Dream Finder Homes Inc., or DFH, will acquire McGuyer Homebuilders Inc., or MHI, for $471 million in cash, according to a statement. The acquisition strengthens DFH's presence throughout Texas, including in Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio. MHI boasts an asset base of 1,850 home sites, plus 1,845 homes...

