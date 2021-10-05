Trump, Giuliani Photos To Be Shown In Campaign Funds Trial

By Max Jaeger (October 5, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the upcoming trial of two businessmen linked to Rudy Giuliani will see photos of the pair with the embattled lawyer and ex-President Donald Trump as New York federal prosecutors seek to prove the defendants used their political ties to entice a Russian businessman into making illegal campaign contributions, the government said Tuesday. The preview came as lawyers for the government, defendant Lev Parnas and defendant Andrey Kukushkin sparred — sometimes three ways — over the extent to which politicians could testify, how Parnas could be portrayed to the Manhattan jury, and whether Kukushkin could try to impeach the credibility...

