Google's Fate Over Digital Photo Frame Patent In Jury's Hands

By Lauren Berg (October 5, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A company fighting to assert its intellectual property rights said two of Google LLC's Nest smart-home products infringe its digital picture frame patent, while the tech giant argued the patent isn't even valid, as the case passed into a Texas federal jury's hands Tuesday. During the fourth day of a trial made available remotely, Casey Griffith of Griffith Barbee PLLC, an attorney for Profectus Technology LLC, told the jury during closing arguments that Google's Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max infringe Profectus' patent, even though Google's products are capable of more than just displaying digital photos. "It may do a lot...

