Eagle Hospitality Ready For Ch. 11 Plan After Settlement

By Leslie Pappas (October 5, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Eagle Hospitality Group has reached an agreement with prepetition lenders and unsecured creditors over funding of its Singapore affiliates, allowing the company to move forward on a restructuring plan that could wrap up its Chapter 11 by year's end, the parties told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday. The settlement with Bank of America NA and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors paves the way for Eagle Hospitality to put the finishing touches on the Chapter 11 plan and resolves their earlier objections about its timing. "We're all going to be moving in the same direction," Adam C. Rogoff of Kramer Levin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS