FCC Kicks Off Midband Spectrum Auction In 3.4 GHz

By Kelcee Griffis (October 5, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission launched its latest midband spectrum auction Tuesday, opening up the floor for bids on newly freed-up licenses in the military's 3.4 GHz band. Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called the swath "a critical part of unlocking the 5G promise everywhere in the country," and she said the sale couldn't have happened without the help of the U.S. Department of Defense. "We are moving with record speed and collaboration to free up more mid-band spectrum for 5G," she said in a statement Tuesday. The FCC voted in March to open this swath of the 3.4 GHz band to...

