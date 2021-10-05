9th Circ. Revives Claims Ariz. Seizure Law Unconstitutional

By Mike Curley (October 5, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived claims from a couple alleging that an Arizona state attorney deprived them of due process thanks to a state seizure law, which they say encouraged him to seize their vehicle while their son was using it, then unilaterally voided their objections. In an opinion filed Monday, the panel majority partially reversed the district court's order dismissing all claims by William and Maria Platt against Navajo County Deputy Attorney Jason S. Moore and his supervisor, Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon. According to the suit, the Platts had lent their car to their son, Shea, in April 2016,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS