McKool Smith Adds Quinn Emanuel Litigator In Calif.

By Emma Cueto (October 6, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former co-head of Quinn Emanuel's Washington, D.C., office has joined trial firm McKool Smith in California. The firm announced Tuesday that Jon Corey, whose practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and bet-the-company cases, joined the Los Angeles office as a principal, touting his experience with a range of case types, including cross-border cases. "Jon is a seasoned trial lawyer who has handled nearly every type of business dispute," David Sochia, managing principal of McKool Smith, said in a statement. "He certainly knows his way around the courtroom, and while his experience includes many impressive plaintiff recoveries, he has also handled...

