Workers Cleared To Sue Over Pension Funds They Didn't Buy

By Beverly Banks (October 5, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has ruled workers for a health care company can pursue federal benefits law claims over the alleged mismanagement of retirement funds those workers didn't sink their own savings into. U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni rejected Berkshire Health Systems Management Services' bid to knock out Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims from two workers who took issue with the fees and returns of funds they hadn't invested in, ruling Friday that the employees had properly claimed their retirement plan had been hurt. "Plaintiffs allege that the plan was financially harmed by excessive fees and poor investment returns;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS