11th Circ. Denies ADA Claims Against Fla. City, Rowing Club

By Nathan Hale (October 5, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's rejection of a suit accusing a Central Florida city and a local rowing association of discriminating against an autistic boy, finding the facts don't support claims of violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. The appeals court determined that plaintiff Evelyn Perez did not satisfy her obligation under the ADA to propose a reasonable accommodation for her grandson to participate in the Lake County Rowing Association's competitive after-school rowing team, and that the city of Clermont could not be held liable under the law because the program does...

