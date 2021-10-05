Wash. Tribes Say Stanford Used IP For Cannabis Drug Patent

By Sarah Jarvis (October 5, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Tulalip Tribal Federal Corp. has alleged that Stanford University secretly duplicated a potential opioid addiction treatment that was based on research involving the tribes' confidential information and funding, and that the university applied for a provisional patent for a synthetic version of the drug. TTFC, which is owned by the Tulalip Tribes, said in a Friday suit against the university's board of trustees that it inked an agreement in May 2018 to provide funding, confidential research information and proprietary data with Stanford's Behavioral and Functional Neuroscience Laboratory in hopes of developing an opioid addiction cure and patenting it under TTFC's...

