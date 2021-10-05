Judge Says Fulton DA Office Can't Face Harassment Suit

By Brett Barrouquere (October 5, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended dismissing the Fulton County District Attorney's Office from a lawsuit accusing a former district attorney of sexual harassment, saying there's no legal ground on which to bring suit against the office itself. Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson said in his report that Georgia doesn't recognize the district attorney's office as a legal entity capable of being sued. He also recommended dismissing Fulton County as a defendant, because it had no control over the hiring and firing of employees in the district attorney's office. "There simply are no facts alleged in the complaint from which...

