DOJ Says It's Reviewing FBI's Conduct In Larry Nassar Case

By Hailey Konnath (October 5, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a review of its earlier decision not to prosecute the FBI agents who mishandled the bureau's investigation into Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar and then allegedly lied to cover up their failures, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told lawmakers Tuesday. Kenneth Polite, who was recently confirmed as assistant attorney general for the DOJ's Criminal Division, "is currently reviewing this matter, including new information that has come to light," Monaco said during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "In light of that review, … I am constrained in what more I can say...

