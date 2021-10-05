BREAKING: 9th Circ. Rejects Calif. Ban On Private Prisons

By Mike LaSusa (October 5, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A California law banning private immigration detention facilities and other private prisons doesn't pass legal muster because it would impede the federal government's immigration enforcement, a split Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, undoing a lower court's decision to keep most of the law in place as litigation proceeds. Two of the three judges on the panel concluded that California's Assembly Bill 32 conflicted with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's statutory authority to contract private companies to operate detention facilities. "Immigration — in particular, the detention of undocumented immigrants and those slated for removal — falls within the core of exclusive federal...

