Copyright Termination, Work-For-Hire Doctrine Need Review

By Carolyn Martin and Ethan Barr (October 8, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 24, the comic book publisher Marvel Characters Inc. initiated five lawsuits in California and New York federal courts, attempting to invalidate copyright termination notices sent by a former writer and the estates of several former artists.[1] Given the historic exploitation of artists' rights by corporate behemoths, this has firmly placed copyright termination rights and the work-for-hire doctrine in the spotlight. Both U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence and federal copyright law concerning these issues fail to properly address an economy increasingly dominated by independent contractors, and this lack of guidance has exacerbated the rift between content creators and corporations. It is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS