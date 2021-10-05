Jury Says 'Bully' Billionaire's Co. Owes $1M For Firing

By Craig Clough (October 5, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Media entrepreneur Alki David's company owes a former employee over $1 million for improperly firing him after he raised concerns about safety and permitting issues during a theater renovation, a Los Angeles jury found Tuesday after a trial in which the sometimes profane billionaire was accused of being a "bully." The state court jury found that Alki David Productions illegally fired Karl Zirpel, who worked for the mogul for four years until the day before David's Hologram Theater USA held an opening gala in 2017. Zirpel said he was terminated by David himself after putting his foot down over the venue's...

