NJ Judge Can Pursue Claims But Not Get Pension Approved

By Bill Wichert (October 5, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge can pursue whistleblower and discrimination claims related to how state judiciary officials allegedly engineered the state Supreme Court's rejection of her disability pension application, but she cannot seek a trial court ruling approving the application, a state appellate panel has ruled. The two-judge panel on Monday upheld a trial court's decision denying the judiciary's bid to largely dismiss Superior Court Judge Deborah M. Gross-Quatrone's suit under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act and Law Against Discrimination, finding in an order that she had stated valid claims and can seek monetary damages for them. But the panel...

