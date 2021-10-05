2nd Circ. Judge Questions Future Of Conn. Climate Suit

By Keith Goldberg (October 5, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge on Tuesday asked an attorney for Connecticut why the Nutmeg State's climate fraud suit against Exxon Mobil Corp. shouldn't meet the same fate as New York City's climate tort against global oil giants that the appeals court dismissed earlier this year. During oral arguments on Exxon Mobil's motion to stay a lower court's remand of Connecticut's suit to state court while it appeals the decision, U.S. Circuit Judge Steven J. Menashi zeroed in on the oil giant's main argument that the case belongs in federal court because it deals with climate change. Judge Menashi pressed Connecticut Assistant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS