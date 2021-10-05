2nd Circ. Pauses Climate Suit Remand For Exxon Appeal

By Keith Goldberg (October 5, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit late Tuesday paused a lower court's remand of Connecticut's climate fraud suit against ExxonMobil Corp. to state court while it mulls the oil giant's appeal, saying Exxon had made a sufficient case that a stay was warranted. The decision came just hours after an appeals court panel heard oral arguments on Exxon's bid to stay the remand order. The Second Circuit also sped up its consideration of the appeal, giving Connecticut 30 days to file its brief in the case and Exxon 10 days to reply to that brief. The appellate panel said in a one-page order that...

