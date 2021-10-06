3rd Circ. Raps BIA For Cutting Proof From Vet's Removal Case

By Alyssa Aquino (October 6, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Air Force veteran has another chance to fight his deportation to Trinidad after the Third Circuit found that an immigration appeals board used the wrong legal standard to bar evidence that he may be tortured if deported. Jean Claude Wright had tried to convince the Board of Immigration Appeals that he feared political retribution after his father, a member of a Trinidadian Army task force, helped crush a coup d'etat in 1990. Wright offered the BIA letters from his father and a former Trinidadian government official, but the board refused to accept the evidence on the grounds that Wright had...

