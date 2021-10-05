Maison Kayser, Workers Want Go-Ahead On $1.8M FLSA Deal

By Rick Archer (October 5, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The liquidation trustee for the former U.S. operator of French bakery chain Maison Kayser asked a New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday to approve a $1.8 million settlement of class action claims that the company shortchanged employees by deducting pay for meal breaks they didn't take. The trustee overseeing what remains of Cosmodelo LLC's assets after its bankruptcy case concluded last month filed a joint motion with the class representatives saying the deal will settle the $10 million in claims the class asserted in the company's Chapter 11 proceeding. The Fair Labor Standards Act class action, filed in New York federal court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS