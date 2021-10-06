NFL App Shares User Data Without Permission, Suit Says

By Max Jaeger (October 6, 2021, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The NFL's app is secretly sharing Android phone users' personal information with Google's marketing apparatus, violating federal and state privacy laws in the process, a Rhode Island proposed class action filed Tuesday alleges. Plaintiff Daniel Louth says that when users watch a video on the National Football League app, it passes Google the Android "advertising ID" associated with their device, their geolocation down to the "street level," and an ID associated with the video. Sharing those bits of information together violates the Video Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits video providers from identifying the videos a person requested, the lawsuit contends....

