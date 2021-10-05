3rd Circ. Blasts 'Trial Before Certification' Plan In Wage Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 5, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit sent a strong message Tuesday that the new judge presiding over a wage suit brought by Citizens Bank mortgage loan officers should address the certification-of-class allegations before commencing trial on the collective claims, warning that the contrary approach contravenes court rules and high court precedent. The Third Circuit on Tuesday signaled its disapproval of a district court judge's plan to hold a trial on collection action claims brought by Citizens Bank loan officers before first hashing out whether or not the class claims in the litigation should be certified. (iStock.com/Kesu01) In a precedential decision, a three-judge panel said...

