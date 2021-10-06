DOL Urges Revival Of Hartford ERISA Suit At 2nd Circ.

By Rachel Stone (October 6, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit should resurrect a former Hartford Life & Accident Insurance Co. employee's ERISA suit seeking disability benefits and reverse a federal district court's ruling that the ex-worker prematurely filed suit before exhausting his administrative remedies, the U.S. Department of Labor said. DOL attorneys filed an amicus brief Tuesday, on behalf of U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh, arguing that the district court was wrong to dismiss John McQuillin's suit seeking disability benefits after his cancer treatment. The reason, the DOL argued, is that Hartford had not made a proper decision on his benefits claim within the 45 days required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS