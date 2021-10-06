Ingevity, BASF Spar Over What Comes After BASF's $85M Win

By J. Edward Moreno (October 6, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Ingevity and BASF both disagree on what to do next after a federal jury hit Ingevity with nearly $85 million in damages for violating antitrust laws to stay on top of the market for vehicle fuel vapor capture components. In a joint letter filed Tuesday, the parties sparred over whether BASF is entitled to prejudgment interest and the judge's ability to enter judgment before resolving the remainder of Ingevity's defenses. Specialty chemical and carbon product maker Ingevity's only remaining defense is that it is entitled to immunity under the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which extends First Amendment protection to competitors that petition the...

