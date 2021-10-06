How Ga. High Court Ruling May Shape Damage Liability

By Christian Bromley and Kevin Arocha (October 6, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 10, the Georgia Supreme Court issued a landmark decision in Alston & Bird LLP v. Hatcher Management Holdings LLC,[1] holding that damages cannot be apportioned to nonparties under Georgia's now 16-year-old apportionment statute — Section 51-12-33 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated — in any case where there is only one named defendant. This limitation applies even where a jury or trier of fact expressly determines that a nonparty was also at fault. In practical terms, single named defendants in Georgia may now be obligated to cover the entirety of a damage award, minus any proportion attributable to the plaintiff's fault,...

