McDonald's Gets Win In Blind Man's Drive-Thru Bias Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 6, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has favored McDonald's in its latest bid to toss a blind man's suit claiming the burger giant violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by limiting late-night services to drive-thru windows, ruling that the company's franchise unit doesn't "operate" restaurants under the ADA.

U.S. District Judge John F. Kness on Tuesday granted franchisor McDonald's USA LLC's renewed motion for summary judgment in Scott Magee's proposed class action on the basis that the three restaurants that refused to serve him as a pedestrian in their drive-thru lanes each use the same corporate franchise agreement and training manual, but those...

