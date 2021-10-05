Monsanto Snags Its 1st Jury Win In A Roundup Trial

By Hailey Konnath (October 5, 2021, 11:15 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles County jury on Tuesday handed Monsanto its first win in a trial over allegations its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, returning a verdict in which jurors found that a child's exposure to Roundup wasn't a "substantial factor" that led to his lymphoma. Destiny Clark had alleged that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, led to her son, Ezra Clark's, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In her suit, Destiny Clark brought a slew of claims including failure to warn, negligence, fraud and breach of implied and express warranty. According to the verdict form, the jury was asked to decide only if Ezra Clark's...

