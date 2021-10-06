Calif. Jury Awards Nearly $50M In Ambulance Ride Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 6, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Fresno County, California, jury found an ambulance company and its paramedics solely responsible for injuries of a patient who fell into a permanent vegetative state following complications from the insertion of a breathing tube, awarding the patient and his family $50 million. The verdict, delivered on Tuesday, found that American Ambulance and three of its employees were negligent in treating Nicholas R. Merlo and are "100%" liable for his medical expenses, lost future earnings and the loss of consortium suffered by his wife, Kaci K. Merlo. At the time of his injuries, his wife was more than eight months pregnant,...

