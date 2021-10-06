Hogan Lovells Accused Of Conflict Of Interest In Tycoon's Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (October 6, 2021, 7:31 PM BST) -- A Ukrainian tycoon accused his former lawyers at Hogan Lovells on Wednesday of dissuading him from seeking a freezing order against two former PrivatBank shareholders while simultaneously advising the lender to seek the same restrictions. Lawyers for Vadim Shulman alleged in the High Court that breaches by Hogan Lovells International LLP cost him the chance of securing a settlement against Igor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov in London in connection with an allegedly fraudulent loan scheme concerning a defunct Ohio steel plant. During a hearing on Wednesday, Shulman's lawyers sought to add earlier breaches of conflict of interest by the law firm....

