Reporters Want Security Pro's Libel Suit Heard In US

By Christopher Crosby (October 6, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- American journalists being sued by a British-Israeli businessman for libel over reporting that linked him to alleged corruption told the Court of Appeal on Wednesday that the English courts are prohibited from hearing the case under "libel tourism" rules. Lawyers for the California-based publication Forensic News and four contributors urged appellate judges to overturn findings that Walter Tzvi Soriano could proceed with libel and misuse of private information in the courts in England over a series of articles published about him online in 2019 and 2020. Soriano, an Israeli national living in England, claims he became the target of false and...

