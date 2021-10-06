With Help From Textbook, Hulu Beats Data Patent At PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (October 6, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has sided with Hulu that a data processing patent was invalid in light of an earlier textbook, a decision that came after the board's precedent-setting panel ruled last year that the online streaming company had shown a reasonable likelihood that the prior art qualified as a printed publication. The final ruling on Hulu's petition for inter partes review came down on Tuesday. The patent board agreed that all the challenged claims in a Sound View Innovations LLC patent were obvious in light of a textbook titled "Sed & Awk," authored by Dale Dougherty in 1990....

