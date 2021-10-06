DOJ Nominee Hedges On Expansion Of Competition Reviews

By Bryan Koenig (October 6, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Justice Department's Antitrust Division told senators Wednesday that competition investigations should be narrowly focused, indicating he might not necessarily follow the lead of his counterpart at the Federal Trade Commission, who has been aggressively expanding the scope of merger reviews. Jonathan Kanter, the nominee for U.S. Department of Justice assistant attorney general for antitrust, avoided giving Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, direct fodder for continuing to assail the FTC during Kanter's nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In recent months, the FTC has begun asking some merging parties questions covering topics such as unionization, environmental...

