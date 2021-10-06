Indicted Chicken Execs Can't Strike FBI Agent's Testimony

By Khorri Atkinson (October 6, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ruled that 10 indicted poultry executives accused of plotting for years to fix prices of broiler chickens cannot exclude from the record recent pretrial statements made by an FBI agent amid claims that prosecutors improperly withheld their witness's full grand jury testimony. The executives, who are set to face a jury beginning Oct. 25, argued last week in their motion to strike that the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure required prosecutors to timely produce all prior statements of FBI Agent LaNard Taylor before the commencement of his cross-examination at a September evidentiary pretrial session, also known...

