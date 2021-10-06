Former Aide To Convicted Mayor Wants $50K As Fraud 'Victim'

By Brian Dowling (October 6, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A former aide to a Massachusetts mayor who admitted helping the politician extort marijuana businesses has asked a federal judge to consider him a victim of his ex-boss's earlier investment scheme, seeking $50,000 in restitution. Hildegar Camara — who pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 months of home confinement for aiding then-Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea III in extracting pot-shop bribes — told U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock Tuesday that prosecutors were wrong to leave him off their list of victims of Correia's separate alleged con involving his Smartphone app SnoOwl. The government said it cut Camara out of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS