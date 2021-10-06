McDonald's Customers Sue Over Data Breach

By Celeste Bott (October 6, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of McDonald's customers said in an Illinois federal court lawsuit the personal information they provided to order delivery was not properly safeguarded against cyberattacks like what happened in an April data breach. Lead plaintiffs Jeong-Su Kim, Hue-Soung Jun and Jong Min Lee said in the suit filed Tuesday that they and other delivery customers provided emails, phone numbers and addresses to McDonald's, information that was compromised when hackers stole data from the company's systems in markets including the United States, South Korea and Taiwan. "Plaintiffs provided this data to defendants with the expectation that defendants would manage, maintain,...

