Fed. Circ. Orders 2nd IP Case This Week Out Of WDTX

By Britain Eakin (October 6, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- For the second time this week, the Federal Circuit has ordered U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer a patent case out of his court, saying Wednesday he abused his discretion by denying Google's motion to move Jenam Tech's infringement suit against it to California. The nonprecedential order said the judge with the busiest patent docket in the country again erred in his analysis of which forum was more convenient. The three-judge panel said that the judge didn't give sufficient weight to several witnesses being located in California, that he overemphasized Jenam Tech LLC's presence in Texas and that he disregarded...

