Altice Hit With Suit Over Canceled Internet During Pandemic

By Nadia Dreid (October 6, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Altice USA has been hit with a proposed class action accusing the telecommunications company of cutting off internet and phone service to its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite signing a Federal Communications Commission pledge not to do so. The suit, filed Wednesday in New York federal court, accuses Altice of breaking its promise not to sever internet service for lack of payment during the spring and early summer of 2020 and then charging small businesses "an exorbitant one-time 'start-up' fee" to get service going again. "Altice left small business owners in New York and throughout the United States only one...

