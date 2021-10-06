DOJ Launches Programs Aimed At Cybersecurity, Crypto

By Elise Hansen (October 6, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it's launching a pair of initiatives aimed at cracking down on cybersecurity-related fraud by government contractors and illegal cryptocurrency use. The DOJ is fielding a National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team aimed at helping the agency dismantle markets used by cybercriminals, as well as launching a Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, which is geared toward "emerging cyber threats" that target "sensitive information and critical systems," according to the announcement. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco unveiled the two programs Wednesday in remarks at the Aspen Cyber Summit, and the department put out press releases confirming the initiatives...

