Chancery OKs $110M GCI Liberty Suit Deal, $22M Fee Award

By Rose Krebs (October 6, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday approved a $110 million deal to end a shareholder class suit that had alleged fiduciary duty breaches in connection with GCI Liberty Inc.'s sale to Liberty Broadband Corp., awarding $22 million to five firms that represented investors. But Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III reserved decision on whether Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson PA and Morris Kandinov LLP will get another $22 million related to what they contend were substantial benefits obtained per an earlier agreement, court records show....

