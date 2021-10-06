Think Finance Investors Ask Court To Nix Class Cert.

By Victoria McKenzie (October 6, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Investors in the now-defunct lender Think Finance said a Virginia court should vacate its decision to grant class certification in a racketeering suit because the order incorporated an opinion that is still forthcoming — leaving the defendants without insight into the court's reasoning while time runs out for an appeal. In a motion filed Wednesday in Virginia federal court, Think Finance investors said the judgment — which was docketed six days ago with the note "Order for the reasons stated in the forthcoming memorandum opinion" — created an "inadvertent, but extremely significant procedural issue" because of the immutable 14-day deadline to...

