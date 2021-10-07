Greenspoon Marder Adds 2 Corporate Attys In LA, Atlanta

By Emily Sides (October 7, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has brought aboard former partners at Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC and Taylor English Duma LLP to strengthen the firm's transactions, tax and estate planning, and tax controversy services, the firm announced this week. Michael Marder and Gerald Greenspoon, the firm's co-founders and co-managing directors, said in statements that bringing on two new partners, John L. Babala in Los Angeles and Julian A. Fortuna in Atlanta, will add expertise to the corporate and business practice. "John's exceptional transactional and cross-border experience and Julian's expertise in domestic and international tax planning and controversy matters will add a greater range...

