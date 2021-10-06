9th Circ. Axes Freelancers' Challenge To Calif. Contractor Law

By Mike LaSusa (October 6, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- California's independent contractor classification test survived a challenge from two freelance journalist organizations Wednesday when the Ninth Circuit ruled that the state law regulates only economic activity and doesn't violate free speech rights. A Ninth Circuit panel ruled that California's worker classification test regulates only economic activity and doesn't violate free speech rights. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A three-judge panel said the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association hadn't shown that their First Amendment rights were harmed by California's A.B. 5, which codified a three-part "ABC" test to determine whether workers should be classified...

